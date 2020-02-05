419er, Onwuzuruike, who scammed US Bank, arrested in Umuahia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Onwuzuruike Kingsley Ikenna, a.k.a Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha.

According to the anti0graft agency, the suspect was arrested in his residence on Uzuakoli Road by Umuada Junction, Umuahia, Abia State on 26 January 2020, following intelligence on his alleged fraudulent internet activities.

Ikenna’s specialty is Business Email Compromise (BEC) and identity fraud. The commission says he had scammed a major United States bank in the past.

Properties linked to the suspects include a mansion with a swimming pool, a petrol station and nine units of three-bedroom apartments, all in Umuahia and a palatial bungalow in his village.

A number of devices were recovered from the suspect at the point of his arrest.

He will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded, the commission added.

See photos below.