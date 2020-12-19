‘419 taken too far’ – Melaye disowns wedding invitation

Senator Dino Melaye has taken to his social media account to disown a wedding invite that has surfaced online.

The audacious wedding invite which has the picture of the former senator and a lady, Susu, read that the pair are to get married on December 26, 2020, with a call on the public to attend.

Taking to social media, Melaye debunked the invite, describing it as “419 taken too far.”

He wrote, “419 taken too far. General Public, I don’t know this person talkless of marriage. Even for film, it can’t happen. SDM is not available ooo.”

Won’t be surprised if he has a rethink though cos the lady isn’t half bad…

Just kidding!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

