40 Looks Better than 39 From Kim Kardashian’s View

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kim Kardashian is 40 years old and loving every minute of it.

The business mogul and reality TV star who clocked the milestone age last week, shared a picture of what 40 looks like from her standpoint and we are convinced it’s way better than 39.

Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian posted a series of pictures clad in an olive green coloured tiny 2-piece bikini which showed off her enviable body in all its glory.

The mother of four accessorised the look with reflective sunglasses and a bandana and captioned the shots, “This is 40”.

This is 40!

40 sure looks great on you Kimberly Kardashian West.

