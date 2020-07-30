4 policemen killed in Ebonyi bullion van heist

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the killing of four policemen by suspected armed robbers at Ezzamgbo junction of the Enugu-Abakaliki federal highway.

This was disclosed in an interview with newsmen by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Phillip Maku.

He said that 12 persons comprising policemen and a commercial bank’s staff were escorting a bullion van from Enugu to Abakaliki and were ambushed by the robbers.

“The robbers shot at the escort vehicle when perhaps it became apparent that they could not divert the bullion van,” he said.

He said that four officers were killed while a policeman and the bank’s driver were wounded while the remaining six persons in the entourage escaped unhurt.

“No arrest has been made as the situation was still critical. We have to save the lives of the wounded persons but have also alerted other police commands across the country on the development.

“It is also gratifying that the robbers did not succeed in diverting the bullion van and we assure the public that all efforts would be made to arrest them,” he said.

Also speaking on the heist, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said the robbers apparently capitalised on the construction of a flyover at the Ezzamgbo junction by the Ebonyi State government to execute their dastardly act.

“The flow of traffic is greatly reduced at the junction due to the construction work and the robbers apparently felt they could strike there and escape.

“Information reaching us indicate that they retreated to an unknown hideout but we are on their trail,” she said.

