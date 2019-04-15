4 Persons Beheaded in Lagos Cult Clash

At least four persons were feared killed as rival cult gangs clashed in Sangotedo area of Ajah, Lagos State Sunday.

Policemen deployed in the area had recovered four severed heads of victims of the clash which took place on the main road of the area, leaving many heads scattered all over the road, Guardian writes.

Policemen are reportedly combing the bushes on the road between Ogombo community and Abraham Adesanya Estate for more victims.

A source said two suspects have been arrested by the Area ‘J’ command in connection with the bloody clash.

According to him, the two groups had been at loggerheads for supremacy for sometime now in Sangotedo area of Ajah.

“The police recovered the four dead bodies and deposited them at the public mortuary. Three cutlasses were recovered from the suspects. Security had been beefed up in the area with more patrol policemen deployed. The area is calm now,” the source told The Guardian.

This comes amid a spike in cult clashes in the state. Last week, two persons were killed during a clash between hoodlums, also known as ‘Area Boys’, suspected to be rival cult members at Fadeyi.

The fight reportedly started with sporadic shooting that left people scampering for their lives and the major Ikorodu road highway closed down for several hours.