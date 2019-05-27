4 Nigerians Nabbed Without Proper Travel Documents in Malaysia

Four Nigerians – three men and a woman – were arrested by Malaysian authorities for allegedly staying in the country without proper travel documents.

According to reports, the Nigerians were reportedly arrested in a raid on Saturday, 25 May 2019.

This comes as Malaysian authorities arrested 13 foreigners, mostly from African countries, during the raid in Kuala Lumpur, the country’s capital.

The city’s police chief, Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, said those detained were three Nigerian men and a Nigerian woman, a Tanzanian man, two Sudanese men, a man and a woman from Guinea, three Bangladeshi men, and a Nepalese man.

“We performed checks on 28 foreigners but 13 of them did not have proper travel documents,” he said when contacted Sunday (May 26).

“Among the offences we discovered were overstaying and not having proper passes or permits.

“Those detained were brought to the Cheras and Dang Wangi lockups for further action,” Comm Mazlan said in a report by The Star.

According to Comm Mazlan, the influx of Africans in the city is a serious matter and the police will continue such operations in the future.

“Our goal is to curb criminal activities, especially involving those from Africa,” he said.

Comm Mazlan also urged anyone with information to contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2146 9999 or the nearest police station.