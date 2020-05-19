4 nabbed with human hands in Ogun

Four men arrested for being in possession of fresh human hands by the Ogun State Government-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have confessed that they got the pair of hands for money rituals.

In a statement Tuesday by Moruf Yusuf, the So-Safe Corps Director of Information, the four suspects were arrested on Sunday night.

Yusuf said they were apprehended along Idiroko border area by men of the corps, who were in the area to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown and curfew directives of the government.

The suspects were identified as Dosu Mathew, 32, a Republic of Benin National, who resides in Iganmi; John Feyisetan, 47 from Iganmi; Samuel Adegbola, who resides besides Central Mosque, Idoforo; and Itomu Micheal, 40, a resident of Oniro Village, all in Ipokia Local Government.

Itomu Michael, it was learnt, was the herbalist, who asked the other suspects to get the human parts as part of the ingredients needed to prepare money ritual concoction.

During preliminary investigation, Yusuf said the apprehended suspects confessed without torture that three principal suspected ritualists who came all the way from Abeokuta took to their heels when they were informed that their accomplices have been captured.

They confessed that the three fleeing suspects supplied them the human hands from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to them, they did not know how their colleagues in Abeokuta got the two human hands.

Dosu Mathew, the Benin Republic citizen, said he had contacted his younger brother in Abeokuta to help him get the human parts.

Yusuf said “the suspects and the exhibit found on them have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Idiroko Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.”