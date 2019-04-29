4 Nabbed with Freezer Loaded with Indian Hemp

The Police in Ogun State have arrested four suspects with a freezer loaded with Indian hemp following a raid reportedly carried out on hideouts and black spots across the state.

The suspects – two women and two men – were reportedly arrested at Iperin black spots in Agbara area on Saturday during a raid of the area.

They are Opeyemi Wahab, 22; Kabirat Ahmed, 21; Yusuf Rasaki, 20; and Saheed Mustapha, 32.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday said the raiding of black spots across the state “is in furtherance of total clampdown on hoodlums perpetrating violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism, following which a special operation outfit code named ‘Operation Puff Adder‘ was launched recently by the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama.”

According to him, the suspects were caught with the deep freezer which they pretended to use to sell soft drinks, but when it was opened, it was found loaded with the suspected weeds.

“On interrogation, they confessed being the major distributors of the substance in Agbara area and that they always used the freezer to distribute it around so as to deceive security agents and evade arrest,” he said.