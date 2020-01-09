4 nabbed for stabbing lady to death in Gbagada

Four suspects, Ugochukwu Udochukwu, Chidiebere Nnanna, Samuel Nnanna and David Obi, have been arrested in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a lady, Moradeun Balogun, to death.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the suspects perpetrated the crime after dispossessing Balogun of her valuables around the NCIE bus stop in the Gbagada area of the state. The CP said they would be charged for the heinous crime.

He said: “On December 3, 2019, around 7pm, one Moradeun Balogun, 28, was attacked on her way from work at the NCIE bus stop, Gbagada. The deceased was stabbed in her neck and her Lenovo computer laptop was stolen.

“Four suspects, Ugochukwu Udochukwu, Chidiebere Nnanna, Samuel Nnanna and David Obi, were arrested in connection with the crime.

“The suspects are giving useful information to aid the investigation, after which they will be charged.”

Also, a suspect, one Amaechi Uzohma, has been arrested for allegedly killing a policeman, Sergeant Ifiobor Collins, in the Ifako-Ijaye area of Ogba, Lagos.

Odumosu said Collins and his colleagues were on patrol when hoodlums attacked them, killed the victim and snatched his rifle.

He noted that the suspect would also be charged.