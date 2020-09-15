4 nabbed for beating police officer to death

The Police Command in Ogun has announced the arrest of four men for allegedly beating a policeman to death at Dalemo area of Sango Ota on Sept. 13.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

He added that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Godwin Idehai, quickly led his men to the scene where he met the policeman, Agada Akoh, in a pool of blood.

“The officer was quickly rushed to the General Hospital, Ota, for medical care but died while receiving treatment.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased officer and one other, escorted their principal from Idah in Kogi to Lagos State.

“On their way passing through Sango Ota, a truck driver, Jelili Ismaila, drove dangerously and almost pushed their vehicle off the road.

“While trying not to hit the vehicle conveying the officers, the truck entered a pothole as a result of which its tyre got punctured.

“This made the two policemen to come down and cautioned the truck driver to always be mindful of other road users.

“But the driver accused them of being at fault and mobilised hoodlums who attacked the officers and their principal with dangerous weapons and beat the deceased into coma.

“Having realised that the policeman may not survive the attack, the driver and his hired hoodlums took to their heels but luck ran out of four of them when the DPO and his men on a tip off, stormed their hideout and got them arrested while the others escaped,” the PPRO said.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining suspects and also warned that unwarranted attack on his men would not be accepted.

