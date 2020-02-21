4 nabbed after Plateau heist

The Police Command in Plateau on Thursday said it had arrested four suspects over alleged armed robbery activities in the state.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Public Relations Officer of the command, disclosed this in a statement in Jos, adding that seven mobile phones and one locally made pistol were recovered from the suspects.

Ogaba said the suspects who committed the offenses separately and at different locations, were arrested on Tuesday within Jos metropolis.

“On Feb. 8, a case of armed robbery was reported in our Benue State Command, where a Hummer Hiace bus with registration number BKB 180 SA was intercepted by armed men along Otukpo/Taraku road and 262 new handsets were catered away.

“Immediately information reached us, our operatives were placed on alert and intelligence team swung into action which led to the arrest of three suspects, namely, Oche Idoko, John Abah, and Emmanuel Onyibo, all of Otukpo in Benue.

“Our men arrested them on Tuesday in a black Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number LSD 34 DN, at Ahmadu Bello Way, Jos.

“During the search, seven of the stolen handsets were recovered from the suspects.

“Similarly, we arrested one Kabiru Jibrin of Sabon Barki in Gindri District of Mangu Local Government Area who robbed students of College of Education, Gindri,” he said.

The police spokesman said the suspects had confessed to committing the crimes, adding that they would be charged to court after investigation.