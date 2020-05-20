4 men wearing Salah masks arrested trying to rob store in Egypt

Four armed men were arrested by police in Cairo, Egypt using masks of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to disguise their identities as they tried to rob a store.

The four suspects his the store located on Hassanein Heikal Street, in the Nasr City neighbourhood in Cairo.

The men, wearing Salah masks, tried to escape after being approached by security forces but were eventually arrested.

Salah, a two-time African footballer of the year, is the most recognisable footballer in Egypt after his move to Liverpool in 2017.

He was joint top scorer in the Premier League last season with club teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 22 goals each.

The former AS Roma star scored the first goal from the penalty spot as Liverpool beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in last season’s Champions League final.

He has also played a major role to put Liverpool on the verge of landing their first league title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit a whopping 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City before the league was suspended in March following the coronavirus outbreak.

Salsh and his Reds teammates resumed training this week ahead of a June restart of the league.