4 killed as SUV rams into #EndSARS protesters

Four people have been killed and another four injured in the #ENDSARS protests in Edo State.

The tragedy occurred when a speeding SUV hit the victims on First East Circular road in Benin City as they were starting a bonfire in the middle of the road Saturday evening.

It was gathered that the SUV was coming from the Benin – Sapele Road and approached Sakponba road by First East Circular road junction when the accident happened.

Wife of one of the victims whose identity could not be ascertained, said her husband called her when it was getting late that he was on his way home but was held in heavy gridlock along the Sapkonba road axis between first and Sapele Road.

It is understood that youths went on rampage after the accident, vandalising private property and destroying vehicles on Agbor road.

The police have yet to comment on the matter.

