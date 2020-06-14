4 killed as Kwara bridge collapses [Photos]

At least four people have been reported dead after a bridge collapsed at Oko-erin, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The bridge caved in after a heavy downfall on Saturday night, SaharaReporters.

An eyewitness said a vehicle carrying three passengers was on the bridge when it collapsed, killing the driver and three passengers before they could be rescued.

“The bridge collapsed around 10pm on Saturday nightbecause of heavy downfall. The driver was on the bridge when it tore apart and they fell into the canal” the witness said.

“They died because they could not get help as people don’t have means of rescuing them, we had to standby and expect the emergency team to come.”

The car dived into the canal late Saturday

It is understood that the emergency response team is currently at the scene making efforts to retrieve the car and bodies.

More to follow.

