4 killed as Gunmen raid Taraba village

Unknown gunmen stormed Dan-Anacha village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State on Friday, killing four persons and torching homes.

Residents said that the attack occurred in two waves: from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm and 8:00 pm, seeing many homes razed.

It is understood that the fracas was caused by the renaming of the village.

The Taraba State Government renamed the village from Dan-Anacha to Kwararafa amid clashes between Jukun and Tiv people, who are both claiming ownership of the community.

Former Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku, Mr. Jerry Tyolanga, who hails from the community, pegged the properties destroyed at millions of naira.

Normalcy gradually returned to the village as at Saturday evening, as many residents that took refuge in Sabon-Gida and Tella communities are returning home.

The Taraba State Police Command confirmed the gunmen attack over the weekend.

“The Commissioner of Police Taraba State has since dispatched a high profile team to the area and I will give you information about the attack as soon as they are back from the ‘on the spot’ assessment of the incident,” the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, said.