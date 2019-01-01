4 Killed, 7 Injured as Gunmen Invade Southern Kaduna Again

At least four people were killed and seven others injured when gunmen struck at Kutura village, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, on Sunday.

After invading the community around 8pm, the gunmen were said to have opened fire on some youth gathered outside.

Confirming the incident, Awema Dio Maisamari, president of the Adara Development Association (ADA), described the attack as unfortunate.

“It was around 8:00pm, the youths were celebrating; they were dancing in anticipation of the new year, suddenly the gunmen invaded the community and opened fire on the them,” Maisamari said.

“Four people were killed on the spot while seven others were injured.”

According to him, before the attack, there was a recorded audio message on impending attacks on some communities in the area.

He said the audio message listed the areas to be attacked, adding that Kutura community was one of them.

He said the latest attack had confirmed fears being expressed about the security situation in Kajuru “and the failure of the authorities for proactive measures”.

This tragedy on the Adara people comes months after Raphael Maiwada Galadima, the paramount ruler of the Adara people, was abducted and murdered while traveling from Kaduna to Kachia.

The police has yet to release a statement on the latest blood-letting in the southern part of the state.