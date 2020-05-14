4 killed, 3 injured as gunmen attack Benue Village

emmanuel

The Benue State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed an attack on Tse-Haaga village, Mbabai in Guma Local Government area of the state by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen that four persons were killed, while three others sustained injuries during the attack.

Anene said that the command had since deployed more personnel to restore peace and normalcy in the community.

A resident of the area, Mr Clement Haaga, said that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, stormed the village in four motorbikes around 5pm. on Tuesday and opened fire on the residents, killing one person on the spot and injuring five others.

Haaga explained that two of the injured persons died on their way to the hospital, while the remaining three were still receiving treatment.

