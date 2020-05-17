4 kidnap suspects burnt to death in Taraba

Four kidnapped suspects met a brutal end after they were burnt to death in Dobeli village, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday.

Their trouble reportedly began when a hunter from Dobeli village sighted a group of persons, numbering over 16, holding meeting in the bush close to Dobeli village at about 5:30 am.

According to an eye witness, the said hunter promptly informed the vigilantes in Dobeli and nearby Tella villages who mobilised themselves and went into the bush to confront the strangers.

Some of the kidnap suspects however escaped as the vigilantes, who were armed with assorted weapons, tried to round them up.

It was gathered that upon interrogation the four suspects, three who were indigenes of Dobeli and one from nearby Isoll village, were said to have confessed to the vigilantes that they were kidnappers and were holding the meeting to finalise details on the planned kidnap of two prominent persons in Tella and Dobeli villages.

While escorting the suspects to the Tella Police Station, youths of Tella and Dobeli villages, numbering over 300 and armed with assorted weapons, mobilised themselves and overpowered the vigilantes and snatched the suspects from them.

The irate youths promptly killed the four suspects, after which they doused their bodies with petrol and set them ablaze.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Taraba Police Command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident, saying a team of armed policemen have been deployed to the area to maintain peace and order.

