4 hoodlums set ablaze in Yola

A suspected hoodlum has died while three others have been hospitalised after they were set ablaze by an angry crowd in the Adamawa State capital, Yola.

“The four suspects, called Shila Boys in the state, were said to have been caught stealing near Jimeta Modern Market, about 7pm on Wednesday,” according to a report on Friday by The Nation.

“Jungle justice against Shila Boys is becoming common in Yola. Last month, three suspected Shila Boys were lynched. Police confirmed the incident,” the paper added.

It however didn’t say if the state police command has confirmed the latest incident of jungle justice in the restive north-east state.

