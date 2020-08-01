4 found dead in Asaba apartment

The Police Command in Delta says it recovered the bodies of four persons found dead in an apartment in Asaba, the state capital, on July 23.

Mr Hafiz Inuwa, Delta Commissioner of Police, confirmed the tragic development to journalists on Friday, saying the corpses would be subjected to autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

He said that the police were alerted to the accident scene by neighbours who discovered the five occupants of the apartment dead.

According to Inuwa, one of the victims was discovered to be unconscious and was rushed to the hospital while the remaining four were confirmed dead.

“We have since evacuated the corpses to the Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy.

“We hope that the fifth victim who is currently unconscious survives, so that he can help the police in investigations.

“Meanwhile, the police has commence investigation into the incident,” Inuwa said.

The four dead victims, whose identities were not yet known, are three males and one female.

A resident of the area said they only moved into the apartment on July 21.

