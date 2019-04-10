4 Ex-SARS Officers Charged to Court

Four dismissed officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad were on Tuesday arraigned before a Lagos High Court, Ikeja, over alleged abuse of office.

The dismissed officers, Sgt. Adeoye Adekunle, Sgt. Adeniran Adebowale, Sgt. Agbi Lucky and Sgt. Odighe Hehosa, who were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, corruption and abuse of office, pleaded not guilty to the charges, Guardian writes.

They were dismissed and subsequently charged before a Magistrate’s Court for armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful detention and intimidation, as well as threatening violence.

Following their plea, the defence counsel, Mr. A.O. Aguegebobo, informed the court of a bail application he had filed before court and urged the judge to grant them bail, saying that the defendants had been in prison custody since July 18, 2018.

The prosecuting counsel, Adeola Odumabo, did not oppose the bail application, and trial judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

“The defendants are hereby admitted to bail in the sum of N500 000 with two sureties. One of the sureties must be a blood relation while the other must be a police officer not less than an Inspector.

“The defendants are to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail,” the judge said, before adjourning the trial to October 15, 2019.