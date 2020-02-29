4 corpses found in kidnappers’ den

Four corpses, all males have been found in a kidnappers’ den in Taraba, north-east Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that the corpses were suspected to be part of the ten passengers abducted by kidnappers along Wukari-Jalingo Road last month.

The victims were travelling to Jalingo from Wukari when they were abducted at Bantaji and taken into the forest.

It was further gathered that since the abduction of the travellers including their driver, no information was heard about their whereabouts.

A source in Bantaje, Malam Musa Hamisu told Daily Trust that it was a vigilante group which went in search of the victims that found four dead bodies including that of the driver.

The driver identified as Adamu Wukari was buried by his family on Wednesday, while the three other corpses are still in the forest.

The police public relations officer Taraba State Command, DSP David Misal, said the police had not received information of the discovery of the corpses.