35 Osinbajo aides sacked by Buhari [Full List]

The identities of the aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo sacked on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari have been revealed.
In continuation of the tense relationship between the nation’s no one and two citizens, the aides were issued termination letters on Wednesday.
Prominent o the list are Jibola Ajayi, daughter of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state and Babajide, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, late statesman and grandfather of Osinbajo’s wife.
See a full list of the former aides of the Vice-president below.
- Jibola Ajayi – special adviser, legal
- Lanre Osinbona – senior special assistant, ICT
- Imeh Okon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure
- Jide Awolowo – special adviser, oil and gas
- Lilian Idiaghe- special adviser, research, legal and compliance
- Arukino Umukoro – special adviser, Niger Delta
- Bala Liman Mohammed – senior special assistant, Economy
- Edobor Iyamu – senior special assistant, Niger Delta
- Dolapo Bright – senior special assistant, agro allied value chain
- Toyosi Onaolapo special adviser, community engagement
- Gambo Manzo – special adviser, political
- Bisi Ogungbemi – special adviser, political matters
- Edirin Akemu – senior special assistant, industry, trade & investment
- Akin Soetan senior technical assistant, economic matters
- Aondaver Kuttuh – technical assistant, rule of law
- Ife Adebayo – special adviser, innovation
- Yussuf Ali – special adviser, power regulations
- Tola Asekun – senior special assistant, National Boundary Commission
- Morakinyo Beckley – special adviser, off grid power
- Yosola Akinbi – senior special assistant, NEC
- Tochi Nwachukwu – special adviser, power privatisation
- Bode Gbore – senior special assistant, political
- Abdulrahman Baffa Yola special adviser, political
- Kolade Sofola – special adviser, infrastructure
- Ebi Awosika – senior technical assistant, community engagement
- Muyiwa Abiodun – senior special assistant, power
- Forri Samson – Banu special adviser, entrepreneurship
- Bege Bala – special adviser, BPE
- Feyishayo Aina – senior special assistant, community engagement
- Halima Bawa – special adviser, community engagement
- Nkechi Chukwueke – special adviser, community engagement
- Ilsa Essien – special adviser, media