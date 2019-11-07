35 Osinbajo aides sacked by Buhari [Full List]

The identities of the aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo sacked on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari have been revealed.

In continuation of the tense relationship between the nation’s no one and two citizens, the aides were issued termination letters on Wednesday.

Prominent o the list are Jibola Ajayi, daughter of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state and Babajide, grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, late statesman and grandfather of Osinbajo’s wife.

See a full list of the former aides of the Vice-president below.

Jibola Ajayi – special adviser, legal

Lanre Osinbona – senior special assistant, ICT

Imeh Okon – senior special assistant, Infrastructure

Jide Awolowo – special adviser, oil and gas

Lilian Idiaghe- special adviser, research, legal and compliance

Arukino Umukoro – special adviser, Niger Delta

Bala Liman Mohammed – senior special assistant, Economy

Edobor Iyamu – senior special assistant, Niger Delta

Dolapo Bright – senior special assistant, agro allied value chain

Toyosi Onaolapo special adviser, community engagement

Gambo Manzo – special adviser, political

Bisi Ogungbemi – special adviser, political matters

Edirin Akemu – senior special assistant, industry, trade & investment

Akin Soetan senior technical assistant, economic matters

Aondaver Kuttuh – technical assistant, rule of law

Ife Adebayo – special adviser, innovation

Yussuf Ali – special adviser, power regulations

Tola Asekun – senior special assistant, National Boundary Commission

Morakinyo Beckley – special adviser, off grid power

Yosola Akinbi – senior special assistant, NEC

Tochi Nwachukwu – special adviser, power privatisation

Bode Gbore – senior special assistant, political

Abdulrahman Baffa Yola special adviser, political

Kolade Sofola – special adviser, infrastructure

Ebi Awosika – senior technical assistant, community engagement

Muyiwa Abiodun – senior special assistant, power

Forri Samson – Banu special adviser, entrepreneurship

Bege Bala – special adviser, BPE

Feyishayo Aina – senior special assistant, community engagement

Halima Bawa – special adviser, community engagement

Nkechi Chukwueke – special adviser, community engagement

Ilsa Essien – special adviser, media