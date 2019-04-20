34 Strippers Arrested as Security Raid Abuja Nightclub

A total of 34 female strippers who ply their trade at a popular night club in Abuja, Caramelo, have been arrested by the officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Sources say the front perimeter fence of the nightclub, which is located at Utako district of Abuja, was also demolished during the midweek raid.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Umar Shuaibu, who confirmed the raid and arrest, said they stormed the nightclub with operatives of the Department of Development Control, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and the Social Development Secretariat (SDS).

“In response to security reports and complaints from the residents of the area adjoining the location of Caramelo Night Club on plot 630 Cadastral zone B05 along T.O.S Benson Street within Utako District, the relevant authority deployed its officers to carry out surveillance in order to validate the complaints.

“The outcome of the surveillance revealed that the complaints are genuine and real. Please note that the substance of these complaints includes, noise nuisance from loud party music, nude/strip dancing club activities intractable traffic challenge, resulting from uncontrolled patronage to the commercial nightclub within the residential precinct,” he said.

“Accordingly, the property was developed as a health clinic, however, the use of the building has been changed to a commercial night club (Caramelo Night Club),” he added.

Acting Secretary, Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Safiya Umar, said the owner of the club would be punished according to the law, “considering the calibre of girls arrested.”

According to her, the dancers have been taken to Wuse General Hospital for medical checkup, after which they would be taken to FCT rehabilitation centre in Lugbe, where they will stay for three months.