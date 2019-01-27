34 Die, 300 Missing in Brazil Dam Disaster

Thirty-four people were confirmed dead and nearly 300 missing Saturday after a dam collapsed at a mine in southeast Brazil.

The disaster struck Friday at the Vale mine near the city of Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais state, spewing millions of tons of muddy sludge across the facility and down towards farmland alongside the nearby town of Brumadinho.

Dozens of helicopters were used in the rescue operation Saturday because the released mud engulfed buildings, vehicles and roads.

Rescue officials announced the death toll had more than tripled through the day as more and more bodies were pulled from the mud.

By the last count, nearly 300 people were missing, virtually all of them mine workers listed by Vale, with hopes of finding them alive increasingly slim.

Vale’s CEO Fabio Schvartsman and Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema both expressed pessimism, warning the toll could rise.

“From now, the odds are minimal (to find more people alive) and it is most likely we will recover only bodies,” Zema told reporters late Friday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro flew over the devastated zone, later tweeting that it was “difficult to not be emotional before this scene.”

All was being done to care for survivors and “determine the facts, to demand justice and prevent new tragedies,” he added.

The military said it was deploying 1,000 troops, including sniffer dogs, to the affected zone under orders from the president.

The disaster was the first big emergency faced by Bolsonaro and his government since he took office in early January, and perhaps one of the biggest disasters in Brazil’s history.

Brazil’s environmental protection agency hit Vale with an initial $66.5 million fine over the disaster, while Minas Gerais state authorities have already obtained a court order blocking $270 million of Vale funds in bank accounts with a view to using it for victim relief.

The mining company, one of the world’s biggest, was involved in a 2015 mine collapse elsewhere in Minas Gerais that claimed 19 lives and is regarded as the country’s worst-ever environmental disaster.