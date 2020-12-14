333 Katsina schoolboys still missing – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has revealed that three hundred and thirty-three students are still missing from the bandit attack weekend.

Over 600 students were abducted by bandits from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina on Friday night.

While receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno on Sunday, Masari said no group is yet to claim responsibility for the attack that occurred on Friday.

“Based on the available record we have, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that have been kidnapped.

“We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest and we are calling through the numbers those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home.

“We as government we are yet to be contacted by any group or person responsible for the kidnap of the students,” he said.

