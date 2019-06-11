33-yr-old Emerges Speaker of Plateau Assembly

Abok Ayuba, a 33-year-old final year student of the University of Jos, on Monday emerged as speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Ayuba, a law student, was elected unopposed at the assembly’s inaugural sitting, TheCable writes.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Jos-east, Ayuba was nominated by Ibrahim Baba-Hassan, Jos North-north/APC and the nomination was seconded by Simi Dusu, Jos North-west/PDP.

In his acceptance speech, Ayuba thanked his colleagues for the support and promised not to fail them.

He assured them that his leadership would not discriminate against anyone either on the basis of tribe, religion, gender or political difference.

“As speaker of this noble assembly, I promise to serve with the fear of God, high sense of responsibility and humility,” he said.

Ayuba, however, is not the only one in his early 30s who emerged house speaker in the ninth assembly as Debo Ogundoyin, 32-year-old lawmaker from Ibarapa east constituency, was also elected speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Ogundoyin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), contested the position unopposed.

Their emergence followed the passage of the “Not Too Young To Run” bill which reduced the age limit for members of state house of assembly from 30 years down to 25 years.