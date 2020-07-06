324 stranded Nigerians to return from Turkey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that another batch of 324 stranded Nigerians are airborne from Turkey, to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

The minister made the disclosure on his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Sunday, saying they were expected late at night.

He said that the returnees were being conveyed by Turkish Airlines and Air Peace from Cyprus and Ankara, respectively.

Onyeama said that the Turkish Airline conveying 238 evacuees departed Cyprus and would arrive in Abuja, while the Air Peace Airline with 86 passengers would land in Lagos and later proceed to Abuja for the rest of the passengers to disembark.

“@TurkishAirlines conveying 238 Nigerian evacuees and an infant from Cyprus has departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“@flyairpeace conveying 86 Nigerians is also airborne from Ankara #Turkey to Lagos and Abuja. Estimated time of arrival is 9.00 p.m.

“All evacuees will then self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days,” the minister twitter.

