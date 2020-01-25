30 Nigerian ladies rescued from Mali

Thirty Nigerian females stranded in Mali have voluntarily returned to the country after spending many years in the Francophone country.

It is understood that their return was facilitated by the assistance programme put together by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) after a harrowing experience in Mali, The Nation writes.

The young ladies reportedly travelled by road to Mali and were expected to connect Europe only to be deceived in a prostitution ring in the West Africa country.

A senior immigration source who confirmed their rescue refused to give details on the ladies but stated that they were in the country and will be processed and handed to the right authorities for reintegration and counselling.

Meanwhile, he said that between January 23, 2020 and January 24, 2020, nine other Nigerians were denied departure from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) while intending to travel to the Middle East countries of Lebanon and Dubai from Lagos.

He said they will stop at nothing to tackle the menace of human trafficking.