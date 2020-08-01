30 Nigerian ladies in Lebanon beg for rescue

Some 30 Nigerian ladies trafficked to Lebanon have called on the Nigerian Government to rescue them as they are stranded in that country.

The stranded ladies made the appeal in a statement by the President of Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), Mr. Ajibola Abayomi, and made available to the Newsmen on Saturday

“JIFORM has forwarded details of the human trafficking agents involved in this matter to the relevant agencies and shall monitor it to the logical conclusion to ensure proper investigation and prosecution of those involved,” Abayomi said.

He said that the ladies were all camped in one room with faulty toilet and other utilities, and were presently housed in a building at Dawra city in Lebanon.

Abayomi said one of the victims, Miss Adebisi Comfort-Oluwatoyin with Passport No. number A10597908, told JIFORM that they had to escape from the inhuman treatment by their mistresses and hosts.

He said the lady, a 23-year-old native of Ondo State, graduated from the Edo State Polytechnic, Ekpoma, and was a resident in Osun State before departing Nigeria in December 2019.

“Help us plead with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and others to save us. The Nigerian embassy in Lebanon has tried but we want to go back home.

“Our belongings and international passports were seized with no payments for the service we have been rendering for months. They loosen and cut our hair with razor blade.

“The police and their immigration are always on their side. We are not getting justice and our lives are in danger,” Abayomi quoted the victim as saying.

He added that the Executive Director, Rescue Africans In Slavery Organisation (RAIS), Ms. Omotola Fawunmi, who spoke from the United States of America, also pleaded with the government and other agencies to come to the victims’ aid.

“The Nigerian government must act fast. Apart from this case, there are over 300 of them trapped in Oman and thousands across other Asian countries, beyond sustaining the ladies, we have facilitated the evacuation of thousands of human trafficking victims in the last few years,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

