30 missing in Gwagwalada flood

At least 30 persons are feared missing after heavy downpours in Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A number of residents were also rendered homeless following the downpours, which began Saturday morning.

Many buildings and houses have been washed away while cars were trapped in various routes within the city. Even the busy Abuja/Lokoja highway has been rendered unmotorable with many heavy duty vehicles and trailers trapped.

Furthermore, the linking bridge over the Gwagwalada river just before the Wazobia motor parks, has been submerged.

Stunned residents of Gwagwalada said they have not experienced such downpours in a long time, The Nation reports.

Properties such as mattresses, tables and cooking utensils were seen carried away by the raging flood, as residents discussed the floods in hushed voices.

Meanwhile, a source at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the development was receiving attention at the highest level, with a team sent in to keep vigil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

