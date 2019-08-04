30 Killed, Many Injured in Mass Shootings at 2 US Cities

At least 30 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in the United States of America in less than 24 hours.

The first shooting was reported to have occurred on Saturday when a man with an AK-47 rifle, went on rampage at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

Gregory Abbot, governor of Texas, confirmed that 20 people were killed in the shooting, while 26 others were injured.

Patrick Crusius, 21-year-old man, was identified as the suspect behind the shooting. He has since been taken into custody after police responded to the incident.

According to the police, the suspect left behind a note which links the shooting to hate crime.

Shortly after the Texas shooting, another gunman was reported to have killed 10 people and injured at least 16 outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

The police said its officers on patrol gunned down the shooter at the scene, while the victims were taken to the hospital.

“We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly,” Dayton police department tweeted.

“Our people are very well trained for a situation like this. Very fortunate that the officers were in close proximity.”

#OregonDistrict #update Mayor Whaley: Suspect opened fire in the Oregon District wearing body armor.

There are 10 people dead including the shooter, 26 others injured.

Officers neutralized the shooter in less than a minute. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

President Donald Trump has reacted to the mass shootings, calling it an “act of cowardice,”, and adding that there “are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing people.”

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019