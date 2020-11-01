30 killed, many injured as truck rams into Ondo market

At least 30 persons on Saturday lost their lives in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State when a truck rammed into the market in the town.

It was gathered that the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure and rammed into the market.

Apart from those who lost their lives, it was reliably gathered that some people sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Many of the victims who sustained injuries are already receiving medical treatment at the state Specialist Hospital, Akungba-Akoko, while the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

The truck, sources said was coming from the northern part of the country, while its destination was unknown as at press time.

A resident of the town said, “the trailer was descending from Okerigbo hill near Adekunle Ajasin University when it lost control as a result of the faulty brake.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

