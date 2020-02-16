30 killed as bandits raid Katsina villages

No fewer than 30 people were killed by suspected bandits who invaded two villages in Batsari local Government area of Katsina state.

The bandits were said to have entered Tsauwa and Dankar villages at the time of prayer Friday night and burnt several houses, animals and properties worth millions.

The Katsina State Police Commissioner, CP Sanusi Buba who led a joint team of Police, accompanied with the men of ‘’Operation Puff Adda’’, Nigeria Army and newsmen to the two affected villages, confirmed the incident.

He expressed sadness over the situation, saying about 21 persons were confirmed death in Tsauwa village who were mostly elderly men.

Two villagers – Salisu Lawal and Baba Dahiru – told TheNation that about 23 persons were killed in Tsauwa, while about 10 persons were killed in neighboring Dankar villages.

The villagers further appealed to Governor Aminu Bello Masari to quickly intervene into the incessant attacks in the state for them to have rest of mind.

A number of houses were burnt in Tsauwa, including domestic animals like goats, cattle which were not spared in the incident, as their foods and several other items were taken along.

The people of Tsauwa village were seen burying the corpses of their beloved families in tears Saturday.

Dankar village was turned to a ghost town as several villagers have fled for safety in nearby towns to avoid further attacks.