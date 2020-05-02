3 UNIPORT Final year students abducted, killed

Three 400 level students of the University of Port Harcourt kidnapped on April 7 have been discovered dead.

The victims identified as Joy Adoki, Nelson Nwafor and Fortune Obemba were declared missing by the police on April 19 after Adoki’s brother, Umor, filed a complaint at Eleme Police Division.

Days after they disappeared, their kidnappers contacted their families and demanded ransom, which was paid.

But days after the payment of ransom, it was gathered that the kidnappers failed to release the students as promised, to the consternation of their families, TheNation reports.

After investigation, detectives in Rivers State then arrested one Bright alias Nelly, who led investigators to two principal suspects in the kidnap identified as Friday Akpan and Emmanuel both resident in Eteo, Eleme.

It was learnt that Akpan confessed to the police the three suspects were killed and buried in shallow graves at Eleme.

The suspects led investigators to the scene of the murder around 6am on Friday where the three decomposing bodies of the victims were recovered. He did not give a reason why the victims were killed despite the ransom payment.

According to police sources, the suspects also confessed to various kidnappings.

