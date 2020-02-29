3 teachers axed over sexual molestation in Ekiti

The Board of Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission has announced the dismissal of the three teachers accused of sexually molesting pupils in their schools.

The state police command confirmed the arrest of the teachers following a series of petitions relating to sexual molestation of their pupils.

While two of the teachers were from All Souls Grammar School, Ado Ekiti, the other was from Osi Community High School, Osi Ekiti.

Until their dismissal, the trio were middle-level officers in the teaching profession. While Mr Ajibola, a Grade level 12 Officer taught Computer Education, Mr Olaofe, a Grade Level 14 officer was a teacher of Chemistry while Mr Adeyanju, on the other hand, was a GL 13 officer who used to teach Accounts.

Announcing their dismissal after the plenary of the Teaching Service Commission in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, the TESCOM Chairman, Honourable Babatunde Abegunde stated that the act of the teachers amounted to gross misconduct and “unbecoming of those entrusted with moulding the destiny of younger ones.”

He explained that the penalty meted out to them was in line with the Public Service Rules and the State Teachers’ Manual.

The Chairman noted that the Commission followed the due process as laid down by extant rules to avoid a miscarriage of justice in arriving at its decision, saying that the erring staffs were first queried and interrogated at the school level before repeating the process at the Commission.

On his part, the State solicitor General, Mr L. B. Ojo, who is a member of the Board of TESCOM commended the management for giving the officers fair hearing and ensuring quick dispensation of justice.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Comrade Odugbesan expressed displeasure on the misconduct of the teachers stating that his union is a disciplined body that would not condone acts of child molestation and sexual harassment among its members.