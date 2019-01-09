3 Shot, Several Wounded as Fighting Breaks Out at APC Rally in Lagos

Three persons were reportedly shot as the official campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State was marred by violence on Tuesday, January 8.

While authorities are yet to confirm what the casualty figures are at the time, there are fears that that at least two persons might have been killed in the fracas.

Some journalist covering the event were also said to have sustained various degrees of injuries from the ensuing duel.

The crisis reported began while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was addressing party supporters at the Skypower Ground, Ikeja G.R.A.

During the governor’s speech, there are claims that Musiliu Akinsanya, an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), popularly known as MC Oluomo, was stabbed in the neck during the fracas.

In the wake of the bedlam, Governor Ambode, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC governorship candidate, and other high-profile politicians affiliated to APC were escorted out of the venue.

It is speculated that a political feud within the ranks of the NURTW in Lagos might be responsible for the chaos witnessed at the rally.

Meanwhile, the state police command has declared one ‘Seigo’, a chieftain of the NURTW in the state, wanted for disrupting the rally.