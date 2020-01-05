3 shot dead after fire guts Oyo market

Chaos broke out in Oyo Town after an early morning fire razed larger part of the ancient Akesan market with the men of the nearby fire service unable to curtail the situation.

Things got messy when angry youths vent their anger on the fire service who attributed their incapacities to non-functional equipment at the disposal.

The youths in their hundred had stormed the fire station burning tyres in the process. The situation attracted the attention of the security who were said to have used live bullets on the protesters, killing three people in the process.

To battle the raging inferno, a reinforcement of fire fighter has been mobilised from Ibadan, the capital city and Ogbomosho which is about not lesser than 50 kilometres away.

Though details remains sketchy, operative of the state owned anti crime outfit, codenamed Operations Burst were fingered as the trigger-happy suspects.

When contacted, the State Police Spokesman denied that the bullets of the police fell the protesters but that he would intensify investigation to unravel the culprit.

He assured that more men have been drafted to the scene to restore normalcy and help put out the fire out completely.

As at the time of filing this report, fire fighters are still on ground battling the inferno and save whatever that could be saved.

The fire was said to have started around 1am with no one able to ascertain the cause.