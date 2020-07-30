3 robbers set ablaze after failed bank robbery in Oyo

Three armed robbers were on Wednesday set ablaze by an angry mob in a failed bank robbery at First Bank, Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Newsmen gathered that the robbers, who were armed with AK 47 riffles and dynamite, attempted to rob the bank in Okeho but were overpowered by police and local hunters, before being set on grill.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said it happened at about 5p..m. on Wednesday.

“At about 1658 hrs, there was a bank robbery in which daredevil armed bandits who came with white 18-seater bus invaded First bank Okeho in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State with intent to rob.

“The armed robbers who gained entrance into the bank used dynamites and AK-47 riffles shots to blow the bank security door.

“The robbery which was responded to by the Police Tactical teams and collaborative efforts of the Vigilante and hunters yielded results.

“Consequent upon this, three of the robbers who were arrested when the 18-seater bus had an accident and somersaulted, were thereafter set ablaze by the angry mob when they attempted to escape the scene of the accident.

“Immediately the Commissioner of Police, Nwachuckwu Enwonwu, got wind of the dastardly acts, he further directed that all the Police Tactical teams including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mobile Police Force (PMF 72) and Police personnel from Okeho Area Command and nearby Divisions to be on the trail of other members of the fleeing robbers who escaped in different directions,” he said.

