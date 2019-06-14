3 Rescued as Another Building Collapses in Lagos

Three people escaped the jaws of death on Thursday when a storey building collapsed at Shangisha area of Magodo, in Lagos.

It was gathered that the building which was under construction caved in with three people trapped in the debris.

The building was said to have collapsed around 3pm at Kayode Aluko Olokun close, Shangisha, as the workers were working on the structure.

Officials of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and others were on ground to rescue trapped victims.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State police command said the three people trapped in the debris had been rescued and taken to the hospital.