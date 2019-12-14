3 pupils crushed to death in Ekiti car crash

A mini bus, popularly referred to as ‘Akoto’ crushed three pupils of a private school to death in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Friday.

The incident occurred on the day the primary and secondary school students vacated for Christmas and New Year’s festivities across the state.

Eyewitnesses say the tragic incident occurred around 2:30 pm at Ilokun area along the busy Ado-Iworoko road.

The vehicle was said to be coming from Ekiti State University (EKSU) when it ploughed into the students and killed them as they were about to cross the ever-busy Ado-Iworoko- Ifaki highway.

Three of them were said to have been killed instantly, while others sustained injuries.

An eye-witness said the accident was caused as a result of recklessness on the part of the driver of the bus.

“The driver of the bus drove recklessly and ran into the pupils who were returning home from school.

“The dead and the injured were taken to Ekiti State University, Teaching Hospital. It was a sad incident as families of the deceased converged to weep profusely over the loss of the children”.