3 Policemen in Hot Water over Stolen AK47 Rifles

Three policemen have been detained at the Edo State police headquarters over two stolen fully loaded AK 7 rifles.

A sales girl, security personnel and manager of the guest house where the guns were stolen have been quizzed and granted bail.

Names of the policemen were given as Sergeant Uzor Emmanuel, Corporal Micheal Akharamen and Constable Jimoh Aliu.

According to TheNation, the guns were officially assigned to them for duty patrol as personnel of the state-own security outfit codenamed “Operation Wabaizigan.” but could not return to base to return the guns to the armoury.

It was gathered that the two junior officers gave their guns to Sergeant Emmanuel who checked into a guest house at Uwasota area, Egor local government area.

Sources said Sergeant Emmanuel was with a female friend inside the hotel when at about 2am he raised an alarm that two of the three rifles he took into his room had been stolen while he was inside the toilet.

Owner of the guest house, Mr. Obodo Otuya, who called for full investigation into the incident told newsmen that claims by SGT Emmanuel were questionable.

He stated that reports from his staff showed that Sgt Emmanuel checked in with one AK-47 rifle and a lady.

The police command says investigation is ongoing.