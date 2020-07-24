3 Nigerian kidnap kingpins arrested in Cameroon

Alhaji Idi Amin, Chairman, Maiha local Government Area of Adamawa, said Cameroonian Security had apprehended the most wanted and notorious Nigerian kidnappers who escaped to Cameroon.

Amin stated this in a chat with newsmen on Thursday in Maiha, the headquarters of Maiha Local Government Area?

He said that the suspects were Nigerians who terrorised people of Maiha, Mubi South and Mubi North local government areas.

“Right now I will travel to Belel, a District and border town in Maiha, together with some Nigerian security to receive the suspects.

“The development was as a result of recent International Peace and Security parley between Nigeria and Cameroon border Communities, held in June in Maiha town.

“The Three arrested suspects, have for long been terrorising innocent Nigerian citizens in Maiha, Mubi South and Mubi North.

“They operate with impunity and kill their victims at will, if their families or communities failed to raise ransom,” Amin said.

He said that after receiving the suspects from Cameroon security, they would hand them over to security operatives in Yola for appropriate action.

Meanwhile, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relation Officer, Adamawa Command, said that the Council chairman was yet to brief the command about the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

