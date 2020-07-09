3 Nigerian girls cry for help as they are about to be sold online in Lebanon

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been called upon to rescue three Nigerian ladies who were trafficked to Lebanon about to be sold in an online auction.

A twitter user, Adekola Damilola, who raised the alarm on social media, said the ladies were trafficked and about to be sold by their boss in Lebanon.

According to her, the ladies claimed that they are about to be sold by their boss and therefore called on Nigerian authorities to come to their aid.

In her reaction, the Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa tweeted that her agency has forwarded the video to NAPTIP, the agency in charge of trafficking to trace them and expressed optimism that they will be located.

Lebanon has become a hotspot for then human trafficking business in recent times.

In April, a Lebanese man Wael Jerro was nabbed for advertising a Nigerian woman for sale for $1000. The lady ahs since been reunited with her family.

