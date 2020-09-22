3 nabbed for circulation of rape video on social media

Three persons were arrested in Sokoto Monday for allegedly circulating a video on social media while sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

According to the State Hisbah Commission, the victim was scheduled to get married on Oct. 17, but the marriage was called off as a result of the viral video circulated by the suspects.

Dr Adamu Kasarawa, the state Hisbah Commandant, told newsmen in Sokoto that the principal suspect, son of a political appointee in the state, and his two friends would be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution.

Kasarawa said that the commission had concluded investigations into the matter and would ensure the prosecution of the case.

Mother of the victim, (name withheld), told newsmen that the principal suspect sexually abused her daughter sometimes in 2017 when she was 16 years old.

The victim’s mother alleged that the suspect stored the video clips for three years with the intention of destroying her daughter’s life.

“Exactly on June 20, 2020, I received a call from Lagos on the viral circulated video of my nude daughter being sexually abused by Baffa Hayatu Tafida.

“The suspects shared the clips to my daughter’s suitor along with other online groups,” she said.

According to her, marriage arrangements have been concluded for her daughter, scheduled for Oct. 17, this year, when Baffa released the phonographic video of him sexually abusing the girl.

She said that the ugly development made the would-be groom to withdraw from the proposed marriage – plunging her daughter into depression and leaving her devastated.

