3-Month-Old-Baby, Others Abducted in Zamfara

The menace of armed banditry has reared its head yet again after gunmen abducted seven persons, including a three-month-old baby at Kanoma village in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

It is understood that the mother of the infant was also kidnapped while two people were killed during the raid.

Ibrahim Muhammed, a resident, was quoted as saying suspected bandits in their hundreds besieged the area around 3am on Tuesday, firing gunshots sporadically to scare the residents away.

“It was while they were scaring the people with gun shots that they killed the two victims who came out in the confusion,” he said.

“We tried to raise alarm to security agencies who were stationed in different places along Sokoto/Gusau road, but everyone was afraid of being sighted by the assailants who held powerful fire arms.”

He said the gunmen went to the residence of one Dan Haja, a business man, beat him with iron rods and inflicted serious injuries on him after which they went away with his wife, who is a nursing mother, and her three-month-old baby.

He also said the bandits moved to the house of Sani Abdullahi, a former government official, and picked him too along with six other persons and disappeared.

“At a later time, they called to demand for a ransom of 50 million naira for the release of those abductees,” Muhammad said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shehu, spokesman of the state police command said no one was killed but eight persons were abducted.

He added that the command’s tactical and anti-terrorism units had been deployed in the area to trail the bandits, adding that peace had been restored to the area.