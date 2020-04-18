3 lessons learnt from Abba Kyari’s death – Daddy Freeze

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has joined many Nigerians on social media to react to the death of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who died on Friday.

Kyari passed away in Lagos where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19).

As tributes pour in after his demise, Daddy Freeze, in his condolence, prayed that God accepts the soul of the late CoS.

The outspoken OAP went a step further to disclose three lessons learnt from his death.

According to Freeze, the three lessons learnt from the death of Abba Kyari according to include:

1: Coronavirus is real.

2: A vaccine could have saved him, we need a vaccine badly, so life can return to normalcy.

3: The healthcare system in this country needs to be fixed ASAP. ~FR

Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according to Muslim rites.