3 killed, one injured as gunmen hit Plateau community again

Three persons were on Sunday night killed and one injured by gunmen in Tyana Village of Rahoss Ward in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The member Representing Riyom Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Datong, confirmed the killing on Monday, saying the incident occurred between 7p.m. to 8p.m. when the victims were walking along the road, Daily Trust writes.

He described the incident as unfortunate, calling on people of the area to remain calm, adding that the injured one has been rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), for treatment.

The attack is coming days after the state governor, Simon Lalong, warned that his administration would no longer tolerate killing of innocent persons with arrest of the perpetrators.

The recent attacks and counter-attacks in some villages of Mangu and Bokkos LGA had, on Tuesday, last week forced the state to convey an emergency meeting on peace and security to find lasting solution to the insecurity bedevilling the state.