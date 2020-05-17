3 Killed, cows shot as gunmen raid Fulani community in Kogi

Tension gripped the quiet town of Egume, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, following an early morning attack by gunmen on a Fulani settlement in the area.

During the attack which took place last Thursday, three Fulani and nine of their cattle were allegedly killed.

The Assistant Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Kogi State chapter, Mallam Ademu Abubakar, disclosed this to newsmen, in Lokoja, on Saturday.

He said: “On the 14th of this month, at about 8am, some heavily armed gunmen invaded the Fulani community at Ofanwa Elubi in Egume, and opened fire on the Fulani people and killed three persons on the spot, while about nine cows were also killed during the deadly attack.”

He added that several others sustained injuries during the attack, which he said lasted several minutes. “This time around, they launched the attack at our camp. Those killed during the attack include Tine Idris, Fatu Idris and Abdulkareem Saleh,” he stated.

He appealed to the state government and the police authority to come to their rescue and save them from further attack.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, confirmed the incident, saying three persons and nine cows were killed during the attack on the Fulani community.

He added that the Commissioner of Police (CP) has deployed policemen to the area to forestall further attacks, stressing that the command is already hunting those behind it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

