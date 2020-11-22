3 killed as explosion rocks Bayelsa

Three teenagers have reportedly been killed after a fire outbreak in an illegal crude oil refining camp situated between Ibelebiri and Otuegue 2 communities in Ogbia Local Council Area of Bayelsa State.

Guardian reports that the three teenagers and others were involved in illegal crude oil bunkering activities, popularly known as Kpoo-fire.

The deceased teenagers, whose names were given as Victory Friday, Endurance Glazio and James Abaye, who were still in secondary school, were reportedly working when one of them, who was providing security around the camp, attempted to light a cigarette, causing the explosion that claimed the three lives with one other person severely burnt.

A community source said that just last year, about 55 persons were burnt to death in same manner in the illegal crude oil refining camp, which is close to Kolo Creek flow station, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) with heavy military presence.

He said: “The camp has been existing for about six years and it would surprise you to know that the camp is just by the Igbogene-Otuasega Road.

“Before the camp along the road, there is a security post manned by police and after the camp, you have the Kolo Creek flow station that is operated by SPDC. That place is also manned by soldiers and yet these boys still operate freely.”

